Holistic Lecture Series resumes with talk on Ayurvedic living

The holistic health community has grown across the region in recent years, and those who want to learn more about it can get an eclectic dose during the Holistic Lecture Series at the Audubon Library in Amherst during the coming weeks.

Jessica Mascle, an Ayurvedic Yoga specialist certified by the Himalayan Institute, will kick off the winter-spring series at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the library, 350 John James Audubon Parkway.

Ayurveda is an ancient holistic medical system that promotes health on all levels, including diet, exercise and meditation.

The series continues through April on many Tuesday evenings. Topics include finding reliable health information, the basics of Feng Shui and using native plants in your garden. Each lecture is free, but preregister by calling the library at 689-4922. Find a complete list at buffalolib.org