High schools scores and schedules (Feb. 2)
Boys basketball
Friday’s games
Monsignor Martin
St. Joe’s at Bishop Timon-St. Jude, ppd.
Canisius at Park, ppd.
St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Christian Central, ppd.
Yale Cup Division I
Hutch-Tech at I-Prep/Grover, ppd.
East at South Park, ppd.
Emerson at Middle Early College, ppd.
Burgard at McKinley, ppd.
Yale Cup Division II
Lafayette at da Vinci, ppd
Bennett at Olmsted, ppd.
City Honors at MST Seneca, ppd.
Riverside at Buffalo Arts, ppd.
ECIC I
Williamsville North at Clarence, ppd.
ECIC II
Williamsville East at Amherst, ppd.
Hamburg at Williamsville South, ppd.
ECIC III
East Aurora at Pioneer, ppd.
ECIC IV
Holland at Cleveland Hill, ppd.
Eden at Lackawanna, ppd.
Alden at Tonawanda, ppd.
Niagara Frontier
Kenmore East at Lew-Port, no report
Kenmore West at Niagara Falls, no report
Grand Island at CSAT, ppd.
Niagara Orleans
Barker 69, Wilson 28
Newfane at Medina, ppd.
Albion at Akron, ppd.
CCAA East II
North Collins at Cattaraugus/LV, ppd.
Nonleague
V-Batavia Notre Dame at Lockport, no rpt.
West Seneca East at JFK, ppd.
Lancaster at Sweet Home, ppd.
Tapestry at Nichols, ppd.
Barker 7 9 3 9 - 28 Wilson 17 20 19 13 - 69
BARKER (0-15, 0-8):Babcock 1, J Brandt 2, N Brandt 6, Callen 6, Gerhardt 7, Guevara 4, Harris 2.
WILSON (11-4, 7-1):Andreola 2, Atlas 6, Evans 4, Faery 2, Frerichs 10, Littere 4, Martinez 15, Miller 17, Seeley 5, Thompson 2, Westmorland 2.
3-point goals: Atlas, Callen, Frerichs 2, Martinez, Miller 3, Seeley.
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
Nichols at Archbishop Walsh, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC I
Orchard Park at Jamestown, 12:30 p.m.
Frontier at West Seneca West, 1:30 p.m.
ECIC II
Hamburg at Williamsville East, 1:30 p.m.
ECIC III
East Aurora at Pioneer, 12:45 p.m.
Depew at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
CCAA West II
Clymer at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Battle at the Border Tournament
at Niagara Falls High School
Global Concepts vs. Pembroke, 1 p.m.
North Tonawanda vs. V-Batavia, 2:30 p.m.
O’Hara vs. V-University Prep, 4 p.m.
St. Joe’s vs. V-Lyons, 5:30 p.m.
V-Aquinas vs. Niagara Falls, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
West Seneca East at JFK, 12:30 p.m.
Clarence at Cheektowaga, 6:30 p.m.
Starpoint at Roy-Hart, 7 p.m.
Maritime at Silver Creek
Girls basketball
Friday’s games
Canisius Cup
da Vinci at Burgard, ppd.
Olmsted at East, ppd.
I-Prep/Grover at Hutch-Tech, ppd.
McKinley at City Honors, ppd.
Monsignor Martin
Buffalo Seminary at Park, ppd.
Mount Mercy at Christian Central, ppd.
Nardin at Nichols, ppd.
ECIC I
Orchard Park at Jamestown, ppd.
Lancaster at Wmsv. North, ppd.
ECIC II
Starpoint at West Seneca East, ppd.
ECIC III
Cheektowaga at Iroquois, no report
Pioneer at East Aurora, ppd.
Depew at Maryvale, ppd.
ECIC IV
Springville at Cleveland Hill, ppd.
Holland at Alden, ppd.
JFK at Eden, no report
Niagara Frontier
Lew-Port 66, Kenmore East 34
CSAT at Grand Island, no report
Nia-Wheatfield at N. Tonawanda, no rpt.
Niagara-Orleans
Wilson 55, Barker 26
Medina at Newfane, no report
Akron at Albion, no report
CCAA East I
Randolph 47, All.-Limestone 39
Portville at Salamanca, no report
Silver Creek at Gowanda, no report
Chautauqua Lake at Olean, no report
CCAA East II
Franklinville 70, Forestville 24
Pine Valley at Ellicottville, no report
N. Collins at Catt./Little Valley, no report
CCAA West I
Fredonia at Dunkirk, no report
Maple Grove at Southwestern, no report
CCAA West II
Sherman 52, Clymer 35
Falconer at Cassadaga Valley, no report
Westfield at Panama, no report
Nonleague
Hamburg at Frontier, ppd.
Buffalo Arts at Roy-Hart, no report
Archbishop Walsh at Hinsdale, no report
Lew-Port 66, Kenmore East 34
Lew-Port 10 20 21 15 - 66
Ken. East 7 4 15 8 - 34
LEW-PORT (12-3, 7-2): Crum 22, Freedline 4, L Lindamer 4, S Lindamer 2, Nicoletti 2, Skowronski 3, Waechter 27.
KENMORE EAST (5-11, 3-6): Kelly 2, McCarthy 7, O’Brien 4, Wilkins 15, Williams 6.
3-point goals: Crum, Wilkins.
Wilson 55, Barker 26
Wilson 15 20 10 10 - 55 Barker 10 1 4 11 - 26 WILSON (11-3, 10-0):Dinse 12, Lemke 7, Lewis 8, Munnikhuysen 10, Musall 3, Nugent 2, Pawlak 2, Schultz 2, Seeley 9.
BARKER (2-13, 1-8):Baker 9, Harris 3, Hurtgam 1, Luckman 3, Parfinski 8, Sutch 2.
3-point goals: Baker, Luckman.
Randolph 47, Allegany-Limestone 39
All.-Lime. 6 10 11 12 - 39 Randolph 11 6 15 15 - 47 ALL.-LIME. (5-9, 4-2):Davis 17, DeRose 3, Giardini 4, Hemphill 11, Hund 2, Ralston 2.
RANDOLPH (4-9, 2-3):Ames 3, Hvizdak 25, Kennedy 3, Lockwood 2, Rhodes 14.
3-point goals: DeRose, Hvizdak 4, Kennedy.
Franklinville 70, Forestville 24
Forestville 8 8 4 4 - 24 Franklnv’l 32 14 18 6 - 70 FORESTVILLE (2-8, 2-5): Barrett 6, Cleary 2, C Kingsfield 4, P Kingsfield 8, Powers 2, VanArsdale 2.
FRANKLNVL (10-4, 7-0):Brennan 2, Broadwell 4, Burrell 12, Haskell 26, McCoy 10, Milligan 4, Szymanski 4, Wolfer 4, Wright 4.
3-point goals: Haskell 3, McCoy 2.
Sherman 52, Clymer 35
Sherman 11 14 11 16 - 52 Clymer 10 8 14 3 - 35 SHERMAN (9-6, 7-2):Gratto 19, Hayes 6, Lewczyk 2, Myers 9, Sands 14, Starceski 2.
CLYMER (3-12, 0-8): Einink 13, Ferguson 4, Hepler 2, Wiggers 16.
3-point goals: Myers 2, Einink, Wiggers.
Panama 67, Westfield 18
Westfield 5 7 4 2 - 18 Panama 25 11 21 10 - 67
WESTFIELD (1-6, 0-4): DeMarco 10, Lashbrook 2, Rivera 2, Wolfe 4.
PANAMA (14-1, 9-0):Angeletti 14, Brink 6, Johnson 3, Lisciandro 6, Marsh 9, Mistretta 6, Odell 2, Schnars 17, Yuchnitz 4.
3-point goals: Johnson.
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
Mount St. Mary at O’Hara, 12:30 p.m.
CCAA West I
Fredonia at Olean, 3 p.m.
Nonleague
V-Canandaigua at Lancaster, 1:30 p.m.
V-Aquinas at Nardin, 1:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Frontier, 3 p.m.
Starpoint at Roy-Hart, 5 p.m.
Westfield vs. Maple Grove
at SUNY Fredonia, 12 p.m.
Boys hockey
Friday’s games
WNY Federation
Starpoint vs. Amherst, ppd.
Ken. East vs. Niagara Falls/Lockport, ppd.
Canisius vs. Orchard Park, ppd.
Lew-Port vs. West Seneca East, ppd.
St. Francis vs. Hamburg, ppd.
WNY Club
Red Division
St. Joe’s (Maroon) 7, R-H/Barker/Medina 4
Today’s games
WNY Federation
Grand Island vs. Williamsville East
at Northtown Center, 11:00 a.m.
Iroquois/Alden vs. Williamsville South
at Northtown Center, 1:15 p.m.
Kenmore East vs. North Tonawanda
at Northtown Center, 2:30 p.m.
St. Francis vs. Kenmore West
at Northtown Center, 4:45 p.m.
Frontier vs. Niagara-Wheatfield
at Niagara University, 6:00 p.m.
West Seneca East vs. Starpoint
at Cornerstone, 7:40 p.m.
Niagara Falls/Lockport vs. Lew-Port
at Niagara University, 8:15 p.m.
Girls hockey
Section VI quarterfinals
Monday, Feb. 4
7-Niagara County vs. 2-Wmsv.,
at Riverworks, 4:30 p.m.
6-Kenmore/GI vs. 3-LID,
at Holiday Rinks, 5 p.m.
5-CASH vs. 4-HEWS,
at Harbor Center, 6 p.m.
Section VI semifinals
Tuesday, Feb. 5
lowest seed vs. 1-FLOP,
at Hamburg Nike, 3 p.m.
remaining seeds, at Northtown, 4:30 p.m.
Section VI championship
Wednesday, Feb. 6 at Northtown
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
Girls squash
U.S. Nationals (Division V)
Trinity College (Conn.)
Buff Sem 5, Dana Hall (Mass.) 2
Wrestling
Monsignor Martin
St. Joe’s 81, Gow 0
99: Luke Sheehan (pin)
