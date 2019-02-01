Share this article

High schools scores and schedules (Feb. 2)

Boys basketball

Friday’s games

Monsignor Martin

St. Joe’s at Bishop Timon-St. Jude, ppd.

Canisius at Park, ppd.

St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Christian Central, ppd.

Yale Cup Division I

Hutch-Tech at I-Prep/Grover, ppd.

East at South Park, ppd.

Emerson at Middle Early College, ppd.

Burgard at McKinley, ppd.

Yale Cup Division II

Lafayette at da Vinci, ppd

Bennett at Olmsted, ppd.

City Honors at MST Seneca, ppd.

Riverside at Buffalo Arts, ppd.

ECIC I

Williamsville North at Clarence, ppd.

ECIC II

Williamsville East at Amherst, ppd.

Hamburg at Williamsville South, ppd.

ECIC III

East Aurora at Pioneer, ppd.

ECIC IV

Holland at Cleveland Hill, ppd.

Eden at Lackawanna, ppd.

Alden at Tonawanda, ppd.

Niagara Frontier

Kenmore East at Lew-Port, no report

Kenmore West at Niagara Falls, no report

Grand Island at CSAT, ppd.

Niagara Orleans

Barker 69, Wilson 28

Newfane at Medina, ppd.

Albion at Akron, ppd.

CCAA East II

North Collins at Cattaraugus/LV, ppd.

Nonleague

V-Batavia Notre Dame at Lockport, no rpt.

West Seneca East at JFK, ppd.

Lancaster at Sweet Home, ppd.

Tapestry at Nichols, ppd.

Wilson 69, Barker 28

Barker 7 9 3 9 - 28 Wilson 17 20 19 13 - 69

BARKER (0-15, 0-8):Babcock 1, J Brandt 2, N Brandt 6, Callen 6, Gerhardt 7, Guevara 4, Harris 2.

WILSON (11-4, 7-1):Andreola 2, Atlas 6, Evans 4, Faery 2, Frerichs 10, Littere 4, Martinez 15, Miller 17, Seeley 5, Thompson 2, Westmorland 2.

3-point goals: Atlas, Callen, Frerichs 2, Martinez, Miller 3, Seeley.

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

Nichols at Archbishop Walsh, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC I

Orchard Park at Jamestown, 12:30 p.m.

Frontier at West Seneca West, 1:30 p.m.

ECIC II

Hamburg at Williamsville East, 1:30 p.m.

ECIC III

East Aurora at Pioneer, 12:45 p.m.

Depew at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

CCAA West II

Clymer at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Battle at the Border Tournament

at Niagara Falls High School

Global Concepts vs. Pembroke, 1 p.m.

North Tonawanda vs. V-Batavia, 2:30 p.m.

O’Hara vs. V-University Prep, 4 p.m.

St. Joe’s vs. V-Lyons, 5:30 p.m.

V-Aquinas vs. Niagara Falls, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

West Seneca East at JFK, 12:30 p.m.

Clarence at Cheektowaga, 6:30 p.m.

Starpoint at Roy-Hart, 7 p.m.

Maritime at Silver Creek

Girls basketball

Friday’s games

Canisius Cup

da Vinci at Burgard, ppd.

Olmsted at East, ppd.

I-Prep/Grover at Hutch-Tech, ppd.

McKinley at City Honors, ppd.

Monsignor Martin

Buffalo Seminary at Park, ppd.

Mount Mercy at Christian Central, ppd.

Nardin at Nichols, ppd.

ECIC I

Orchard Park at Jamestown, ppd.

Lancaster at Wmsv. North, ppd.

ECIC II

Starpoint at West Seneca East, ppd.

ECIC III

Cheektowaga at Iroquois, no report

Pioneer at East Aurora, ppd.

Depew at Maryvale, ppd.

ECIC IV

Springville at Cleveland Hill, ppd.

Holland at Alden, ppd.

JFK at Eden, no report

Niagara Frontier

Lew-Port 66, Kenmore East 34

CSAT at Grand Island, no report

Nia-Wheatfield at N. Tonawanda, no rpt.

Niagara-Orleans

Wilson 55, Barker 26

Medina at Newfane, no report

Akron at Albion, no report

CCAA East I

Randolph 47, All.-Limestone 39

Portville at Salamanca, no report

Silver Creek at Gowanda, no report

Chautauqua Lake at Olean, no report

CCAA East II

Franklinville 70, Forestville 24

Pine Valley at Ellicottville, no report

N. Collins at Catt./Little Valley, no report

CCAA West I

Fredonia at Dunkirk, no report

Maple Grove at Southwestern, no report

CCAA West II

Sherman 52, Clymer 35

Falconer at Cassadaga Valley, no report

Westfield at Panama, no report

Nonleague

Hamburg at Frontier, ppd.

Buffalo Arts at Roy-Hart, no report

Archbishop Walsh at Hinsdale, no report

Lew-Port 66, Kenmore East 34

Lew-Port 10 20 21 15 - 66

Ken. East 7 4 15 8 - 34

LEW-PORT (12-3, 7-2): Crum 22, Freedline 4, L Lindamer 4, S Lindamer 2, Nicoletti 2, Skowronski 3, Waechter 27.

KENMORE EAST (5-11, 3-6): Kelly 2, McCarthy 7, O’Brien 4, Wilkins 15, Williams 6.

3-point goals: Crum, Wilkins.

Wilson 55, Barker 26

Wilson 15 20 10 10 - 55 Barker 10 1 4 11 - 26 WILSON (11-3, 10-0):Dinse 12, Lemke 7, Lewis 8, Munnikhuysen 10, Musall 3, Nugent 2, Pawlak 2, Schultz 2, Seeley 9.

BARKER (2-13, 1-8):Baker 9, Harris 3, Hurtgam 1, Luckman 3, Parfinski 8, Sutch 2.

3-point goals: Baker, Luckman.

Randolph 47, Allegany-Limestone 39

All.-Lime. 6 10 11 12 - 39 Randolph 11 6 15 15 - 47 ALL.-LIME. (5-9, 4-2):Davis 17, DeRose 3, Giardini 4, Hemphill 11, Hund 2, Ralston 2.

RANDOLPH (4-9, 2-3):Ames 3, Hvizdak 25, Kennedy 3, Lockwood 2, Rhodes 14.

3-point goals: DeRose, Hvizdak 4, Kennedy.

Franklinville 70, Forestville 24

Forestville 8 8 4 4 - 24 Franklnv’l 32 14 18 6 - 70 FORESTVILLE (2-8, 2-5): Barrett 6, Cleary 2, C Kingsfield 4, P Kingsfield 8, Powers 2, VanArsdale 2.

FRANKLNVL (10-4, 7-0):Brennan 2, Broadwell 4, Burrell 12, Haskell 26, McCoy 10, Milligan 4, Szymanski 4, Wolfer 4, Wright 4.

3-point goals: Haskell 3, McCoy 2.

Sherman 52, Clymer 35

Sherman 11 14 11 16 - 52 Clymer 10 8 14 3 - 35 SHERMAN (9-6, 7-2):Gratto 19, Hayes 6, Lewczyk 2, Myers 9, Sands 14, Starceski 2.

CLYMER (3-12, 0-8): Einink 13, Ferguson 4, Hepler 2, Wiggers 16.

3-point goals: Myers 2, Einink, Wiggers.

Panama 67, Westfield 18

Westfield 5 7 4 2 - 18 Panama 25 11 21 10 - 67

WESTFIELD (1-6, 0-4): DeMarco 10, Lashbrook 2, Rivera 2, Wolfe 4.

PANAMA (14-1, 9-0):Angeletti 14, Brink 6, Johnson 3, Lisciandro 6, Marsh 9, Mistretta 6, Odell 2, Schnars 17, Yuchnitz 4.

3-point goals: Johnson.

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

Mount St. Mary at O’Hara, 12:30 p.m.

CCAA West I

Fredonia at Olean, 3 p.m.

Nonleague

V-Canandaigua at Lancaster, 1:30 p.m.

V-Aquinas at Nardin, 1:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Frontier, 3 p.m.

Starpoint at Roy-Hart, 5 p.m.

Westfield vs. Maple Grove

at SUNY Fredonia, 12 p.m.

Boys hockey

Friday’s games

WNY Federation

Starpoint vs. Amherst, ppd.

Ken. East vs. Niagara Falls/Lockport, ppd.

Canisius vs. Orchard Park, ppd.

Lew-Port vs. West Seneca East, ppd.

St. Francis vs. Hamburg, ppd.

WNY Club

Red Division

St. Joe’s (Maroon) 7, R-H/Barker/Medina 4

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Grand Island vs. Williamsville East

at Northtown Center, 11:00 a.m.

Iroquois/Alden vs. Williamsville South

at Northtown Center, 1:15 p.m.

Kenmore East vs. North Tonawanda

at Northtown Center, 2:30 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Kenmore West

at Northtown Center, 4:45 p.m.

Frontier vs. Niagara-Wheatfield

at Niagara University, 6:00 p.m.

West Seneca East vs. Starpoint

at Cornerstone, 7:40 p.m.

Niagara Falls/Lockport vs. Lew-Port

at Niagara University, 8:15 p.m.

Girls hockey

Section VI quarterfinals

Monday, Feb. 4

7-Niagara County vs. 2-Wmsv.,

at Riverworks, 4:30 p.m.

6-Kenmore/GI vs. 3-LID,

at Holiday Rinks, 5 p.m.

5-CASH vs. 4-HEWS,

at Harbor Center, 6 p.m.

Section VI semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 5

lowest seed vs. 1-FLOP,

at Hamburg Nike, 3 p.m.

remaining seeds, at Northtown, 4:30 p.m.

Section VI championship

Wednesday, Feb. 6 at Northtown

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

Girls squash

U.S. Nationals (Division V)

Trinity College (Conn.)

Buff Sem 5, Dana Hall (Mass.) 2

Wrestling

Monsignor Martin

St. Joe’s 81, Gow 0

99: Luke Sheehan (pin)

