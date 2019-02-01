High School Extra: Prep Talk winners, more cancellations

West Seneca East hockey player Billy Coughlin and Royalton-Hartland swimmer Mandy Hill have been named the Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial, in voting for visitors to BuffaloNews.com.

Coughlin had four goals and three assists in two victories, including overtime winner against rival West Seneca East and hat trick vs. Amherst. He received 47.2 percent of the vote.

Hill set the Niagara-Orleans League record in the 500 freestyle (5:29.22), won 200 individual medley race and participated in two relay victories (400 free, 200 medley) at N-O championship meet. She received 51.2 percent of the vote.

The weekly winners will be entered in the Prep Talk Athlete of the Year voting in the spring.

Voting is conducted on BuffaloNews.com, beginning each Monday. The voting concludes Thursdays at noon. To nominate an athlete for consideration, send an email to sports@buffnews.com.

Battle of Border set

The Battle at the Border boys basketball tournament will take place this Saturday at Niagara Falls High School.

Schools from Section V and Section VI will go against another beginning at 1 p.m. when Global Concepts takes on Pembroke.

There will be five games in total, scheduled for tip-off at 1, 2:30, 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Teams from Section VI include North Tonawanda, Cardinal O’Hara, St. Joe’s and Niagara Falls.

Undefeated Cardinal O’Hara will take on V-University Prep in the four o’clock spot. O’Hara is currently ranked as the sixth best team in New York State, according to MaxPreps.com.

University Prep has previous losses this season to Section VI teams Park and Bishop-Timon.

Niagara Falls plays V-Aquinas in the final game of the tournament. The Wolverines have only two losses this season but are an undefeated 9-0 in the Niagara Frontier League.

Other matchups from the tournament include North Tonawanda against Batavia at 2:30 and St. Joe’s versus Lyons at 5:30 p.m.

Swimming postponed

The boys Section VI Class swimming championships slated for this weekend have been rescheduled due to the wicked winter weather that has wreaked havoc on the scholastic sports schedule all week.

The diving portion of the Class Championships will start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Maryvale High School.

The preliminary heats will take place all day Thursday at Erie Community College beginning with Class B at 10 a.m. Class C starts at 2 p.m. and Class A at 6 p.m. The championship heats are slated to be held at three different schools at 5 p.m Friday. The Class A meet is at Clarence, Class B at Maryvale and Class C at City Honors.

Wrestling still on

Section VI wrestling co-chairman Israel Martinez said the Class championships will go on as scheduled Saturday.

The four tournaments begin at 9 a.m. at Kenmore West (Class AA), Grand Island (Class A), Cheektowaga (Class B) and Eden (Class C/D). The finals for Classes AA and A should start at 4:30 p.m., the others at 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Public Schools announced on Twitter that athletic events on the docket this weekend have been cancelled.