High School Extra: Veilleux to visit Michigan State

Canisius quarterback Christian Veilleux is taking a trip to East Lansing, Mich.

The junior announced via Twitter on Thursday that he will be making an unofficial visit to Michigan State this weekend for the Spartans’ men’s basketball game against Indiana, part of Spartan Elite Day.

The 6-foot-3, 175-lb Veilleux completed 126 of 233 passes for 1,699 yards and 17 touchdowns against eight interceptions last season. He added 268 yards and four scores on the ground.

The quarterback has also earned interest from Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Boston College and Michigan.

Meanwhile his teammate, running back Joel Nicholas, announced Thursday on Twitter that he has committed to Williams College in Williamstown, Mass.

Nicholas rushed for 729 yards and 10 touchdowns during his senior campaign last fall, including a 210-yard performance against St. Francis in November. He was also named to the All-WNY second team defense as a defensive back.

“I’m very blessed to have the opportunity to attend a school with such a stellar academic reputation,” he tweeted.

Hutchins a prelim honoree

The Basketball Coaches Association of New York unveiled its candidates for the state’s Mr. Basketball honor, and Park senior Noah Hutchins is on the list.

Hutchins,a 6-foot-1 point guard, has been a force for the dominant 12-2 Pioneers team. He’s recorded double-digit points in every game he’s played in this season. On Jan. 27, Hutchins tweeted that he’d received an offer from UMass. Both Canisius and UB have extended offers as well.

The Mr. Basketball list also includes Albany Academy’s August Mahoney, Glen Anderson of Brooklyn Collegiate, Lawrence Woodmere Academy’s Aidan Igiehon, Cardinal Hayes’ Joe Toussaint, Glens Falls’ Joe Girard and Our Savior Lutheran’s Dashawn Davis.

Panama record broken in win

With 14 points, junior Natalie Angeletti broke the Panama girls’ points record of 1,259 Friday night in a 67-18 win over Westfield.

Watching her set the record was her father, Jerry, who also serves as the Panthers’ coach.

“She works hard, it’s a reflection of the girls,” he said.

Brittany Lenart, the former record-holder and now a senior at Houghton College, congratulated Angeletti via FaceTime. Her brother, Nicholas, still holds the boys’ points record at Panama.

Trojans’ Radak gets 1,000th

Southwestern’s Erin Radak earned her 1,000th point Friday night in a 55-41 victory over CCAA rival Maple Grove.

She cracked the record on a put-back after teammate Sofia Genareo missed a 3-pointer.

Radak, a 5-foot-6 point guard, has had an outstanding senior campaign thus far. She’s logged seven double-doubles this season, the most recent in a 64-35 win over Fredonia on Jan. 17.

The senior was also a key part of last season’s Trojan squad that made it to the B-2 championship.

Cheerleading tourney moved

The Section VI Cheerleading Championships scheduled Sunday have been moved to Starpoint High School due to a conflict at Buffalo State College. The scheduled times remain the same.