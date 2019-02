HERKO, Margaret (Sente)

HERKO - Margaret (nee Sente)

January 30, 2019, age 97; wife of the late Richard; dear mother of Diane (Tom) Rybacki, Elaine Herko and the late Robert Herko; cherished grandmother of Kristie, Justin, Brad and Richard. Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville 14026, Monday 10 AM. No prior visitation. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com