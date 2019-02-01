Share this article

Hamburg postpones Monday's meeting because of storm

The Town of Hamburg has canceled its meeting Monday evening and rescheduled it Feb. 11.

The cancellation is part of the fallout from the blizzard.

Due to the storm, board members were not able to file resolutions by Thursday, which was the deadline for Monday's meeting.

"Therefore, we had very little on the agenda," Supervisor James M. Shaw said.

The Feb. 11 meeting will start at 8 p.m.

"I anticipate that there will be much to consider," Shaw said.

