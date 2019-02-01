Subscribe Today
Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant: Restaurant review
The pina Cancun is a pineapple filled with chicken, steak and shrimp topped with cheese. It's served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortillas.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant is at 12 Ellicott St. in Batavia.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Owner Marysol Amezquita presents the Majarra Frita.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Chile verde is a pork dish with green salsa, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole salad and two tortillas.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant is at 12 Ellicott St. in Batavia.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant is at 12 Ellicott St. in Batavia.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Tacos al pastor are made with three flour or corn tortillas stuffed with marinated pork and steak with pineapple, cilantro, onions, hot salsa and accompanied by rice and beans.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant is at 12 Ellicott St. in Batavia.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant is at 12 Ellicott St. in Batavia.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Chile Colorado is beef steak with red hot sauce, served with rice and beans and two tortillas.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant is at 12 Ellicott St. in Batavia.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant is at 12 Ellicott St. in Batavia.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Majarra Frita is deep-fried whole tilapia served with rice, guacamole salad, tortillas, cactus and lemon.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant is at 12 Ellicott St. in Batavia.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant is at 12 Ellicott St. in Batavia.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Coctal de camaron is a Mexican -style shrimp cocktail.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant is at 12 Ellicott St. in Batavia.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant is at 12 Ellicott St. in Batavia.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant is at 12 Ellicott St. in Batavia.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant is at 12 Ellicott St. in Batavia.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is their blue margarita.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant is at 12 Ellicott St. in Batavia.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant is at 12 Ellicott St. in Batavia.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Friday, February 1, 2019
Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant is at 12 Ellicott St. in Batavia.
