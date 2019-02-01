Fat bike ride through Allegany State Park set for Feb. 8

A two-hour 5-mile ride called the Fat Bike Event is set to kick off Feb. 8 in Allegany State Park.

Fat bikes are the monster trucks of the bike world, featuring bicycles with wide tires designed for travel on soft, unstable terrain, such as snow, sand, bogs and mud, according to organizers.

The event, hosted by the Allegany State Park Environmental Education and Recreation Department, will start at 7 p.m. and wind its way through the Red House campgrounds and into small sections of the woods. The ride will end by the fires in the Red House picnic shelter.

Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. Check-in will be in the main lobby of the Red House Administration Building. Bike rentals are $20, and must be reserved in advance by calling 386-1171.

Participants are advised to bring warm clothing, a helmet and a headlight.