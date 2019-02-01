Fashion Friday: Meet middle school teacher Andrea Converso

Name: Andrea Converso, 49.

Who she is: The North Tonawanda native teaches seventh-grade French and Spanish at North Tonawanda Middle School. She graduated from SUNY Buffalo State and has been a teacher in the district for 26 years. She and her husband, Ken, live in Wheatfield with their rescue dog, Tucker.

What she's wearing: Black silk blouse from Banana Republic; Willow and Clay skirt from Marshalls; Naturalizer tall leather boots; Silpada hoop earrings and link bracelet; Michael Kors watch; silver bracelet she bought while studying in Salamanca, Spain, during college; link necklace, and silver ring from Robert Lee Morris. She purchased her Onna Ehrlich school bag online.

Signature pieces: "In the classroom my signature look is black shirt, tights, skirt and boots – always black on top with color on the bottom," she said.

She pairs black clothing with silver jewelry. "That's my go-to look. My chunky silver ring is a must. I like to 'decorate' my outfit with jewelry," she said.

Fashion statement: "My fashion statement is classic with a little edge, but not too trendy or fussy. I like to keep it sleek and clean. My outfit must be functional for every day, but I add a twist or pop to show personality.

"As a middle school teacher, I think it's important to be a role model for the students. I always try to dress professionally," she said.

Last purchase: A Dooney & Bourke purse and FabFitFun beauty box – a monthly subscription. "I love anything beauty related," she said.

In the market for: "I'm always on a quest for a stylish yet comfortable work shoe or boot and any new silver jewelry to add to my collection," she said.

In case you missed last week's Fashion Friday: