FARRELL, John "Jack"

Farrell - John "Jack"

Died on January 28, 2019, at age 94. He was born and raised in South Buffalo and later moved to Hamburg. He was a graduate of Seneca Vocation High School and Michigan State University where he received a Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering. He was a registered professional engineer. He retired from Martin Fireproofing Corp. after 34 years as Sr. Vice President and Chief Engineer. He served in WWII as an infantry soldier in the U.S. Army seeing combat action in Europe. He is survived by his loving wife Brigitte; daughter Jacqueline (David); sons Mark (Kathleen) and Scott (Toni); brother-in-law David Ricci (Judy); sister Mary Lou Curtin; step-children Ron (Kathy) Heintz, Jeffrey Heintz and Tina (Steve) Ries. He is grandfather to 14 and great-grandfather to eight. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 2-4 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where Funeral Services will follow at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. THESE ARRANGEMENTS WERE CHANGED DUE TO SNOWSTORM. Please share your condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com