Duplicate Bridge: Feb. 2, 2019

The ACBL-wide International Fund game will be played at noon today, Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Bridge Center of Buffalo and at the Airport Bridge Club, where there is no extra charge. There will be hand records and analysis, as well as extra points for winners at the district level.

• • •

Bridge Club Meridian will offer an extra-point game at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5.

• • •

The St. Catharines Sectional Tournament begins next Friday, Feb. 8, in Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Games will be held at 1 and 7 p.m. Friday and next Saturday, with Swiss teams at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. For info, click this link.

• • •

Congratulations to Chris Urbanek, the leading master point winner at last weekend’s Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament at the Main-Transit Fire Hall in Amherst. She earned 28.27 points.

Others doing well included:

Sharon Benz, 17.19.

Saleh Fetouh, 16.31.

Bud Seidenberg, 13.33.

Stan Kozlowski, 13.10.

Glenn Milgrim and Ethan Xie, 12.03.

Dian Petrov, 11.58%.

Ten-Pao Lee and Davis Heussler, 10.44.

Chongmin Zhang, 9.91.

Alex Kowal, 9.29.

Martha and John Welte, 8.91.

Rajarshi Roy, 8.49.

Kathy Pollock, 8.40.

Fred Yellen, 8.25.

For a full list of tournament winners, click this link.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2019

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Today, Saturday, Jan. 26, and Sunday, Jan. 27. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 8, to Sunday, Feb. 10. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, to Sunday, April 7.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Knights of Columbus Hall, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, to Sunday, April 21. For info, click this link.

Unit 112 199er Sectional – Strathallen Hotel, 550 East Ave., Rochester. Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20. For info, click this link.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, to Monday, May 27. For info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Non-Life Master Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2. For info, click this link.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, to Sunday, June 16.

Unit 116 Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport & Conference Centre, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto. Tuesday, July 2, to Sunday, July 7.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Knights of Columbus Hall, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Hamilton Sectional – Royal Canadian Legion, 435 Limeridge Road East, Hamilton, Ont. For info, click this link.

Rochester Regional – TBA. Tuesday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 11.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus Hall, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 20.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 10. For info, click this link.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, and Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson reached a career milestone of 2,500 master points last month. He blogs about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Emerald Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

• • •

Duplicate scores

Week of Jan. 21 to Jan. 27

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – Martin Pieterse and Bob Sommerstein, 59.02%; Usha Khurana and Dale Anderson, 55.69%; Andrei Reinhorn and Alan Greer, 52.98%; Marilyn Sultz and Florence Boyd, 51.25%.

Airport Bridge Club Monday afternoon – Nadine Stein and Dale Anderson, 66.07%; Gay Simpson and Joyce Greenspan, 54.76%; Bob Sommerstein and Alan Greer, 53.57%; Rolene Pozarny and Cleveland Fleming, 49.40%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, (tie) Barbara Libby and Ed Drozen, Bill Boardman and Ron Henrikson, 58.56%; John Ziemer and Vince Pesce, 56.94%; Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 51.39%; east-west, Gay Simpson and Paula Kotowski, 62.50%; Mary Terrana and Marilyn Sultz, 56.94%; Jan Hasseback and Linda Zittel, 53.94%; Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 53.47%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 66.07%; Marietta Kalman and Denise Slattery, 51.79%; Pawan Matta and Florence Boyd, 50%; Joyce Greenspan and Art Schumacher, 49.40%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – Nancy Kessler and Ross Markello, 65.74%; Barbara Libby and Alan Greer, 61.81%; Judi Marshall and John Ziemer, 56.71%; Helen Panza and Mike Silverman, 53.71%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. North-south, Natalie Abramson and Marge Plumb, 60.42%; Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 52.50%; Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 50%; Rose Ann Grimaldi and Terry Camp, 47.50%; east-west, Pat Truell and Rajarshi Roy, 58.33%; Martha Quinn and Rose Bochiechio, 52.92%; Judy Reich and Sandra Morrison, 50%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – Chris Urbanek and Bud Seidenberg, 63.43%; Saleh Fetouh and Ten-Pao Lee, 56.02%; Sharon Benz and Ed Drozen, 52.78%; (tie) Linda Burroughsford and Donna Steffan, Nadine Stein and Bob Linn, 51.85%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 999er game. North-south, Carol Neuhaus and Agi Maisel, 60.42%; Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 58.33%; Natalie Abramson and Marge Plumb, 51.25%; east-west, Bill Rich and Larry Soong, 67.08%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 57.92%; Judy Zeckhauser and Violet Makhija, 50.83%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – (Tie) Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, Linda Burroughsford and Bert Hargeshimer, 65%; Henry Chudy and Peter Patterson, 50%; Cathy Majewski and Vince Taeger, 49%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – (Tie) Barbara Booi and Jane Larcom, Lance Crawford and Maureen Cancilla, 61.46%; Jose Justicia-Linde and Dave Larcom, 54.17%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – North-south, Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 65.03%; Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 62.95%; Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 53.67%; east-west, Linda Burroughsford and David Heussler, 57.79%; Bill Rushmore and Bud Seidenberg, 55.80%; Sue Neubecker and Sharon Benz, 55.66%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Bill Rich and Jan O’Mara, 60.33%; Mike and Vince Taeger, 54.40%; Henry Chudy and Jack Cukierman, 54.35%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – (Tie) Jan O’Mara and Sandy Marcussen, Walt Olszewski and Sushil Amlani, 53.13%; Jeff Bender and Paul Capen, 52.08%.

Buffalo Winter Sectional Friday – Two-session pairs. A: Chris Urbanek and Sharon Benz, 60.14%; B: Alex Kowal and Ten-Pao Lee, 59.39%.

Buffalo Winter Sectional Saturday – Two-session pairs. A: Glenn Milgrim and Ethan Xie, 62.12%; Chris Urbanek and Stan Kozlowski, 61.15%; B: Chongmin Zhang and Ying Wang, 59.16%; Davis Heussler and David Colligan, 57.08%.

Buffalo Winter Sectional Sunday – Swiss teams. A: Saleh Fetouh, Bud Seidenberg, Fred Yellen and Chris Urbanek, 155 victory points; B: Martha and John Welte, Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 142 vps; C: Betty Metz, Barbara Landree, Audrey Ray and Margaret Zhou, 105 vps.

Other clubs

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Dick Munschauer and Nick Leibovic, 57.5%; Meena Rustgi and Sukanhand Jain, 53.3%; east-west, (tie) Esther Greene and Ruth Lansing, Perry Hoffman and Adele Denton, 57.3%; Betty Bowling and Bette Seifert, 52.1%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Wilson McClaren and Bob Jorgensen, 64%; Kathy Borcik and Bill Westley, 58%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Rogers, 54%.

Email: danderson@buffnews.com