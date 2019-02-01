DOMBROWSKI, Carolyn (Scime)

January 28, 2019, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away in Ocoee, FL. Beloved wife of Richard J. Dombrowski; mother of Joseph (Lorrie) Dombrowski, Angelo (Karen Lambe) Dombrowski, Anna (Marc) Faulkner, Ramona (John) Bober, Rosalie (Gary) Clute, and Paul (Dawn) Dombrowski; grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of one; also survived by other family members including siblings, nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Sunday, February 3, from 2-4:30 PM, followed by Funeral Services at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Commital Services will be held on Monday, 1 PM, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Tonawanda. Carolyn was a longtime employee of the Diocese of Buffalo. There she worked on the TV production team for the shut-in Mass that was transmitted to the local residents. In 2002, she moved to Ocoee, FL where she worked as a cast member for Disney for five years. Carolyn loved to dance and enjoyed all types of music from Polka to Rock 'n Roll. She was an accomplished baker best known for her cannolis and peanut butter fudge bars. Above all else, she loved her family and being a grandmother. Your online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com