DeCarolis named president of National Fuel's utility business

Donna DeCarolis has been named president of National Fuel Gas Co.'s utility business, replacing Carl M. Carlotti, who is retiring after 34 years with the Amherst-based energy company.

DeCarolis, who has been National Fuel's vice president of business development since 2007, has worked at National Fuel since 1983 in a variety of roles, including as head of its energy marketing business.

National Fuel's utility business serves more than 535,000 residential and business customers in Western New York, along with another 214,000 customers in northwestern Pennsylvania.

