DANNECKER, George H.

DANNECKER - George H. 93, passed away on January 17, 2019. He is survived by his son Bruce W. (Jayne) Dannecker, his daughter Sandra Lee (James) Feck, and his daughter-in-law Nancy (George P.) Dannecker. His memory will be cherished by his grandchildren, James (Melissa) Feck, Adam (Julie) Feck, Victoria (Skye) van der Laan, George (Kerry) Dannecker, Jessica (Fred) Gullo, Leslie (Dan Anderson) Dannecker, and Katheryn (Roland Williams) Dannecker; and by his 16 great-grandchildren, Brayden, Carlin, Abigail, Tigerlily, Andrew, Mary, George, Jackson, Lyric, Bryson, William, Josephine, Ellie Kate, Lucia, Elke, and Case. He was predeceased by his wife Vincenza P. Rossello Dannecker and their son George P. Dannecker. Mr. Dannecker entered the Navy during WWII as a "SeaBee" and then volunteered to serve on UDT 22. He worked for the NY Telephone Company until retirement. He served his community as a Boy Scout leader and a volunteer firefighter. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening, and his bonsai plants. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and friend and will be greatly missed. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in the Saratoga National Cemetery in the Spring.