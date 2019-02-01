Crime Stoppers Buffalo offers $2,500 in Jan. 18 bus shooting

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of whoever shot a bus passenger on Jan. 18 at Kensington Avenue and Eggert Road.

The suspect was described as a a black male, between 16 and 20, who is 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 inches tall, of medium build and medium complexion. He was wearing a red True Religion hoodie with "2002" printed on the right sleeve.

Crimes Stoppers asked anyone with information to call 716-867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading the Crimes Stoppers Mobile App "Buffalo Tips" from the Apple or Android stores.