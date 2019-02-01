Canisius suspends guard Isaiah Reese indefinitely

The Canisius men's basketball program announced Friday afternoon that guard Isaiah Reese has been suspended indefinitely.

In a statement released Friday by the athletic department, Canisius men’s basketball coach Reggie Witherspoon said Reese was suspended due to conduct detrimental to the team. The school said it would have no further comment.

Reese was not be in uniform, or on the bench, for the Golden Griffins’ game against Quinnipiac on Friday at the Koessler Athletic Center.

Without Reese, the Golden Griffins won 75-70 for their fourth win in their last five. Takal Molson had 22 points, freshman Jordan Henderson had a career-high 14 off the bench and Malik Johnson had 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Shortly before the suspension was announced, Reese tweeted, "Kyrie is my mood for the rest of the year." The tweet was later deleted.

Reese, the preseason Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference preseason player of the year, has averaged 11.8 points per game and 5.9 rebounds in 20 games for the Griffs (8-12, 5-3 MAAC).

However, in a 78-70 loss Wednesday at Niagara, Reese played for only 7 minutes, 50 seconds and was 0-for-3 from the floor with three rebounds, an assist and a block.

Witherspoon said after the loss to Niagara that Reese was benched because of an “in-house issue.”

Asked if it was a disciplinary issue, Witherspoon answered, “I’ll just leave it at in-house, for now.”

Canisius hosts Marist on Monday.