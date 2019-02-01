BUSMALIS, Maria (Lemonis)

BUSMALIS - Maria (nee Lemonis)

January 29, 2019 at age 80; beloved wife of 52 years to Ulysses Busmalis; devoted mother to Irene Busmalis and Christina (Jean-Pierre Manfredi) Busmalis; cherished grandmother of Marin, Chloe and Lexie; loving sister of Elizabeth (Peter) Pavlakis and the late Julia Gaetanos; sister-in-law of Gloria Bekos; aunt of Christ Gaetanos, Dean Pavlakis, Tina Pavlakis-Bowling, Martha Pavlakis, and Evan Bekos. The family will be present on Sunday 1-5 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker), Tonawanda. Funeral Services will be held Monday from Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 West Utica Street, Buffalo at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made in Maria's memory to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com