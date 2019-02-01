Prop bets, tips and the winner of Super Bowl LIII will be ...

Everybody, even Grandma, seems to have a gambling stake in Sunday's Super Bowl LIII game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

Experts who follow gambling activity claim the Super Bowl is the most gambled-on sports event in the United States.

Unlike regular-season or playoff games, much of it is not based on who will win the game and by how much or how many points the teams combine to score.

A lot of bucks are bet on the so-called proposition bets, which can go to wacky extremes and can be tied to nonfootball factors.

Who knows how much is on the line in bar room checkerboard pools, in which the cost per square can vary from a quarter to thousands of dollars. The winner is determined randomly.

There are some interesting gambling facts about the Patriots-Rams game.

Super Bowl favorites are 35-17 straight up and 28-20-2 against the spread over the years. Games have gone over 27 times and under 24. The biggest upset ATS remains the New York Jets' 16-7 win as 18-point underdogs over the Baltimore Colts after the 1968 season. Remember when Joe Namath "guaranteed" it?

The two pushes came in the 1997 (Green Bay-New England) and 2000 (St. Louis Rams-Tennessee) games.

Only six times, according to VegasInsider.com, has the favorite won the game and failed to cover. The New England-Seattle game after the 2015 season was a pick'em. The Patriots won, 28-24.

The Patriots are 1-5 as Super Bowl favorite, 1-1-1 as Super Bowl underdogs. However in the Brady-Belichick era, the Pats are 1-0 as underdogs and that was in the win over the Rams after the 2001 season.

This is only the third Super Bowl in Rams history. They were losers as 10 1/2-point underdogs against Pittsburgh in the 1979 season, a push against the "Music City Miracle" Titans as a 7-point favorite in the 1999 season, and losers as 14-point favorites against New England after the 2001 season.

The highest over/under number for a Super Bowl was 75 points in the San Francisco-San Diego game in Miami after the 1994 season. The number was at 53.5 before the game. It was one of the dullest Super Bowl games played, as was the Miami-Washington game in 1972, when only a Super Bowl-low 21 points were scored. The number going in was 33.

Expect a tight game if the Patriots are involved. In the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era, New England's Super Bowl wins have been by 3, 3, 3, 4 and 6 points. Their losses are by 3, 4, 8.

One of the popular "prop" bets involve the pregame coin toss and whether it will be heads or tails. The winner of the coin toss is 7-12 in Super Bowl games since 2000, again according to VegasInsider.com.

The Patriots have won the coin toss just twice in their Super Bowl run this century. They lost both games, to the New York Giants (2011) and last year to Philadelphia. New England's opponent won six times and went 1-5. The lone winner was the Giants over the previously undefeated 2007 Patriots.

Making the coin toss call for New England will be special teams captain Matt Slater. His father, Hall of Fame tackle Jackie Slater, made the call for the Rams before their first Super Bowl against Pittsburgh after the 1979 season.

A capsule look at the teams:

New England (13-5)

Record ATS: 11-7, 1-0 as the underdog vs. Chiefs in AFC Championship game.

Times over/under: 7/11.

The scoop on the Patriots: Who received the biggest break to win its conference championship game? The Patriots with Dee Ford being offside and Chris Jones' roughing-the-passer, or the Rams with the infamous non-pass-interference call? The unimaginable always seems to favor Belichick and the Patriots (except against the Giants). They went to Kansas City, where it is supposed to be difficult to win with the crowd noise and Mahomes Magic, and won. ... The Patriots are seasoned winners, and under Belichick always seem to be prepared for a big game. New England counts on its short passing game with Brady-to-Julian Edelman nearly unstoppable with big plays added by TE Rob Gronkowski, WR Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett. Nobody uses his running backs as receivers better than Brady. James White caught 87 passes during the regular season for New England. He's part of a running back troika with rookie Sony Michel, who has five rushing TDs in the postseason, and Rex Burkhead, who usually brings fresh legs late in the game. Burkhead ran for the winner in OT at Kansas City. Defensively, the Patriots are underrated, but the secondary is top notch with CB Stephon Gilmore and the McCourty twins, Devin and Jason. Pass rusher Trey Flowers is overlooked, too. Donta Hightower and Kyle Van Noy lead the linebacking corps. ... Special teams are excellent, perhaps as good as any in the league. Stephen Gostkowski made 27 of 32 FG tries and left-footed punter Ryan Allen has a 39.5-yard net average. Kickoff return man Cordarelle Patterson averaged 28.8 yards per return and is a threat to take one all the way. He also is used as a surprise weapon on jet sweeps and the occasional deep pass. Edelman is a reliable punt returner despite his nearly costly "non-muff" against the Chiefs.

Los Angeles Rams (15-3)

Record ATS: 10-8, 1-0 as betting underdog vs. Saints in NFC Championship game.

Times over/under: 10/7/1

The scoop on the Rams: Media already has coach Sean McVay headed for Canton after only two seasons. At 33, he can become the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, topping Mike Tomlin. who won with the Steelers in XLIII. The Rams go from young "genius" McVay on the offensive side to genial veteran Wade Phillips running the defense. The Rams got off to a flying start, winning their first eight games and scoring 30 or more points in six of them. A 15-6 loss at Chicago made McVay's team more mortal, but recently they have gotten their offensive mojo back. ... QB Jared Goff was a cool customer in the Rams' comeback win at New Orleans with the din created by Saints fans making offensive play almost impossible. ... The biggest stars for L.A. are RB Todd Gurley and DT Aaron Donald. The big mystery going into the game, though, is the health of Gurley, who carried only four times for 10 yards in the win over the Saints after leading the league with 17 rushing touchdowns and 21 overall TDS in the regular season despite sitting out the last two games. C.J. Anderson, who was signed off the streets in December, has been a strong performer. ... Donald led the NFL with 20.5 sacks in the regular season. Rams backers are looking for Donald and Ndamukong Suh to put interior pass rush pressure on Brady and make him uncomfortable the way the Giants did in their two Super Bowl upsets over New England. They may have a point.

Outlook: Tough call in what should be an offensive shootout that ultimately will be decided by a defensive play. Rams, 38-31.