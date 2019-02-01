BN Outdoor Calendar (Feb. 1)

Feb. 1: CBA Chapter Bow Bending Believers 15th Annual Dinner and Seminar at Oak Orchard Assembly of God Church, 12111 Ridge Road, Medina. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Bass Pro and TV show host Hank Parker. Tickets $15. Call Merle at 585-765-2839 for more information.

Feb. 1: Alberto Rey Presentation at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The seminar will be on the nuts and bolts of preparing for the spring steelhead run. Call 276-7200 to reserve a spot. Free.

Feb. 2: Niagara Frontier Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation Hunting Heritage Banquet at Banchetti’s Banquet Center, 550 North French Road, Amherst, starting at 5 p.m. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. For more information and for tickets, call Al Gai at 937-3271.

Feb. 2: Postponed, Roger Tobey Memorial steelhead contest sponsored by the Niagara River Anglers Association at Lewiston Landing has been postponed due to weather conditions. Call Paul Jackson at 731-4780 for more information.

Feb. 2: Superb Owl Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at Beaver Meadow, North Java. Demonstration with Messenger Woods Wildlife Care and Education Center. Preregistration required. Call 585-457-3228.

Feb. 2: Ice Masters Elite tournament trail event at Honeoye Lake. Meet at the south end State Boat Launch. Total weight of six panfish plus special prizes for walleye, pike, chain pickerel and bass. Check the Facebook page at icemasterselite.

Feb. 3: Snowshoe walk at Knox Farm State Park from 1-3 p.m. Preregistration required. Call 585-457-3228.

Feb. 3: Niagara Region 3D Archery Shoot at Wood and Brook Sportsmen's Club, Genesee Street, Crittenden, from 8 a.m. to noon. Known yardages and range finders can be used. For questions, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.

Feb. 3: Alexander Gun Show at the Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Road (Route 98), Alexander, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 100 tables. Admission is $5. www.nfgshows.com.

Feb. 3: Alabama Hunt Club, 1857 Lewiston Road, Alabama, monthly black powder/muzzleloader shoot starting at 9 a.m. Call John at 714-5514 or Sam at 585-297-7747.

Feb. 5: Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting at Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Dave Spiering, the New York State Parks Department Niagara River restoration projects manager, discussing the East River Marsh, Burnt Ship Creek, Buckhorn Island and Grass Island projects.

Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28: Guided snowshoe hikes at Long Point State Park 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Bring your own snowshoes. A limited number are available for use. Call 354-9101, ext. 236, for reservations. Meet in the marina parking lot.

Feb. 8-10: 12th annual Coyote Hunt sponsored by the Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs of Sullivan County. Statewide. Go to www.sportsmensfederation.com or call 845-482-4987.

Feb. 9: Southtowns Walleye Association’s Outfitters Fair, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 9: Ice Bridge of Niagara at Niagara Falls State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 282-5154 to register.

Feb. 9: Forest to Lake Snowshoe hike at Evangola State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at 549-1050.

Feb. 9: Ice Masters Elite tournament trail event at Conesus Lake. Meet at Vitale Park. Total weight of six panfish plus special prizes for walleye, pike, bass and tiger musky. Go to the Facebook page at icemasterselite.

Feb. 9: Winter Wonderland in the Woods at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Cheektowaga, from noon to 4 p.m. Call 683-5959 for more information.

Feb. 9: Dunkirk Winterfest and cold-water fishing tournament at the Clarion Hotel and City pier from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 366-9885 for more information.

Feb. 9: Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 1 p.m. Guest speaker will be John Butcher of the NYS Rifle and Pistol Association on the Second Amendment. There also will be .22 rifle shooting, and skeet and five-stand shooting options. Call 628-9023 to register by Wednesday.

Feb. 9-10: WNED Kids Fest, 140 Lower Terrace, Buffalo. A Youth Fishing Information Booth will be part of the festivities. Saturday is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday is 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission fees can be found at www.wned.org.

Feb. 10: Frozen swamp walk at Evangola State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. To register call 549-1050.

Feb. 12: Second Amendment forEver (SAfE) monthly meeting at the Niagara County Jail, 5526 Niagara St. Extension, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Niagara County Sheriff James Voutour. Attendance limited to first 40. Text Ed Pettitt at 421-1967.

Feb. 16: Southtowns Walleye Association’s Awards Banquet, Lucarelli’s Banquet Hall. Call Bob Fessler at 462-9576 for more information or tickets.

Feb. 16: Winter Wonderland Ski Tour at Evangola State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 to register.

Feb. 16: Great Backyard Bird Count at Beaver Meadow in North Java from 10 a.m. to noon. Naturalist Tom Kerr will help with birding tips. Preregistration required. $5. Call 585-457-3228.

Feb. 16-17: Free NYS Winter Fishing Days. No license required. You must abide by fishing regulations.

Feb. 16-17: Frostbite Derby on Conesus Lake sponsored by Ted’s Tackle/Finger Lakes Bait and Tackle, 5772 Big Tree Road, Lakeville. For more information call Ted at 585-429-0587 or Gary at 585-414-5586.

Feb. 16-17: Gun Show at the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, 11392 Ridge Road (Route 104), Medina, starting at 9 a.m. each day. 65 tables, $5 admission. www.nfgshows.com.

Feb. 17: Great Backyard Bird Count at Knox Farm State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 to register.

Feb. 17: Winter Tree ID at Knox Farm State Park from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Feb. 18: Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane, at 6 p.m.

Feb. 20: Digiscoping Birds with naturalist Tom Kerr at Beaver Meadows in North Java from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. He will give a demonstration on using spotting scopes and binoculars for photographing birds. Bring your own or use some that they have available. Preregistration required. $5. Call 585-457-3228.

Feb. 21: Snowshoe Social at Beaver Meadow in North Java from 10 a.m. to noon with Naturalist Mark Carra. Preregistration required. $5. Call 585-457-3228.

Feb. 23: Buckhorn Island Birding with naturalist Tom Kerr from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet in the Woods Creek parking lot. Preregistration required. Donations accepted. Call 585-457-3228.

Feb. 23: Birding on the River at Beaver Island State Park from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

Feb. 25: Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport office building, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

