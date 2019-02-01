BOMMER, Gary D.

BOMMER - Gary D. Of Depew, January 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Carney); devoted father of Shawn G., Sr. (fiance;e Rachel Hancock) and Michael J.; loving grandfather of Shawn G., Jr., Adrianna and Michael J., Jr.; dear son of the late Grace and John; brother of Joan (John) Cyrankowski, William (Andrea) and the late Robert (Maryann); brother-in-law of Mai (Carl) Bastian; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Saturday from 2-6 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6 PM, immediately following visitation. Relatives and friends are invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or St. Jude Children's Hospital.