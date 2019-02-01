[BN] Blitz newsletter: Terrell Davis on LeSean McCoy and the value of 4 yards

Former star running backs LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis, Reggie Bush and Maurice Jones-Drew gave interviews this week at the Super Bowl, and Jay Skurski took the opportunity to pick their brains on LeSean McCoy.

Some of the most enlightening responses came when Skurski asked what McCoy might need to change about his game as he enters his age-31 season. When Bush mentioned the need to consistently get positive plays even if the home runs aren't coming, Davis replied that McCoy actually made specific mention of that in their conversation.

Bush: "Sometimes it's not sexy to see a running back rush for 4- or 5-yard runs at a time, but it's effective in the long run. When you've got a guy like Shady that can do a lot of different things, that's a weapon, and from what I've seen, they need weapons on that team -- especially to help Josh Allen." Davis: "He actually told me that. He wanted to work on that more, just getting those 4-yard runs. It's a hard thing to do. I remember the first time my coach told me, 'all you have to do is get 4 yards.' I was like, '4 yards, that's it? Are you kidding me?' I thought I was failing because I wasn't breaking 60-yard runs. When I got to Denver, my coach said, 'son, in this offense, I want my 4 yards. If you get more than that, that's fine. If you bounce it, I want my 4 yards.' What it does, it allows you to work in a system with a mindset that keeps everything pretty clean. Then you can take chances when you feel comfortable. I don't know what his coaches have told him, but I always tell my players -- I've coached high school for two years -- 'I want 4 yards.' When you think like that, everything's leaning forward."

Ex-Bill Stephon Gilmore quietly assumes role of NFL's best cornerback: Bills fans seem to dislike Gilmore because of the way he left town, but he was a good cornerback in Buffalo who showed the potential for more. Now in his second year with the Patriots, Gilmore has earned recognition as one of the best corners in the league. He just won't be in your face reminding you of it, the way other cornerbacks do. "I don't have to say it to the media, but I feel like my film speaks for itself, ” Gilmore said.

Latest projection puts Bills about $80 million under 2019 NFL cap: The Bills are rolling over nearly $9 million in unused cap space to next season. Which is great, until you realize that the Browns rolled over $56.5 million and the Colts rolled $49.1 million. The Bills have the fourth-most cap space available this offseason at nearly $80 million, but the Jets have about $10 million more than the Bills and the Colts have about $30 million more, per Spotrac. Some free agents are going to get seriously paid this offseason.

Vic Carucci: In case there was ever a doubt, Tom Brady remains in a separate universe: Tom Brady: Good at football. More at 11.

