BELZER - Paul J., Rev., Msgr. January 30, 2019. Loving Son of the late Paul A. and Lenore J. Belzer; dear brother of James F. (Ann) Belzer, Lenore M. Belzer and the late Elizabeth A. (John) McDermott; uncle of Mary (Mark) McDermott, Paul (Amanda) McDermott and Lynore (Torberg) Tonnessen and James N. (Lindsay) Belzer; and great-uncle of Brigid, Thomas, Sean, Jack and Charlotte. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Sunday from 12:00 Noon to 5:00 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Amelia Church (2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, 14150), Monday at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations in Father Paul's memory to Our Lady of Victory Institutions. Share condolences at mertzfh.com