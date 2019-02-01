Auto Bureau mobile unit moves to West Seneca Community Center

The Erie County Auto Bureau's Mobile Unit has moved to the West Seneca Community Center and Library on Fridays.

The unit has been housed in the lobby of the town ice rink since 2014.

“When I conducted my initial assessment of the Auto Bureaus, convenience, customer service, accessibility and atmosphere were all at the top of the list,” said Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns. “Being in the ice rink may have provided a convenient service but it did not rate highly in the other areas."

Kearns unveiled the mobile unit location Friday. Motorists can apply for licenses, permits and ID cards, surrender or transfer plates, renew registrations and take written tests for permits at the unit, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.