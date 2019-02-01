Arrowhead Golf Club tees up sweet Valentine's dinner deal

A local golf course is offering a Valentine's Day deal that's, ahem, well above par.

Arrowhead Golf Club in Newstead is offering a "Romance by Arrowhead" dinner on Feb. 14 in its Timberlodge banquet facility.

The meal – including appetizers, entrée, dessert and nonalcoholic drinks – is free for any couples who held their wedding receptions at the course or who have booked the venue in the future.

Co-owner Lucas James said Arrowhead has hosted an estimated 385 wedding receptions since 2007, peaking at about 70 per year.

James and his friend Clinton Holcomb have worked to improve the course and its amenities since buying the property last year.

"We really want to give couples the opportunity to relive their special day and build excitement for the new things happening at Arrowhead," James said.