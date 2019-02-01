Animal cruelty alleged: 9 animals dead, 139 removed from Allegany County farm

A father and son in Wirt were arrested on multiple charges of animal cruelty after nine dead animals were found on three farm properties in the town, state police said Friday.

The Allegany County SPCA also removed 139 other animals from the farms.

SPCA investigators were first alerted about the possibility of animal neglect on Dec. 31 when someone reported seeing dead animals at the three farms located on State Route 275 and County Road 8. They found two dead animals – a donkey and a mini pony – that appeared to have been dead for some time. Tests were run that showed the animals had less than 1 percent body fat – an indication that they were malnourished.

State troopers joined SPCA investigators to further investigate and between Jan. 28 and 30, they located seven more dead animals: three cows, a calf, an alpaca and two fowl.

They also found animals that appeared to be malnourished and neglected.

The animals removed were identified as: 15 cows, 3 calves, 39 fowl, 37 sheep, 11 goats, 10 horses, 23 dogs and one cat.

Daniel D. Hint, 55, and Joshua D. Hint, 36, were each charged with failure to provide sustenance, neglect of an impounded animal, improper disposal of dead animals and failure to provide shelter for dogs left outdoors.

They were arraigned in town court and released on their own recognizance and are due to return to court later this month.