$1M settlement reached in crash case involving gasoline truck

A Dunkirk woman who suffered neck and spinal cord injuries when her van was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer carrying 12,000 gallons of gasoline will receive a $1 million settlement.

Carla Velez’s lawsuit against truck driver Kevin Mitchell and the Crossett Inc. trucking company was settled Thursday after a two-week trial before State Supreme Court Judge Ralph A. Boniello III.

Velez, then 39, was injured on Oct. 29, 2015, when her van was struck from behind on Route 60 in Fredonia, according to her attorney, Christopher J. O’Brien, who handled the case with co-counsel John P. Ford. O’Brien said Velez was stopped at a red traffic light when her vehicle was hit.

Attorneys for the defendants could not be reached for comment.