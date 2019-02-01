Area bowling (Feb. 2)

11th FRAME: J.H. & B.K. Memorial — Chris Makowski 718, Steve Kromer 256.

ALDEN: Alden State Bank — Tim Kidder 258-727, Tom Daucher 269, Sean Nowicki 257.

CLASSIC: Upstate Rebar — Willie Nelson 253.

ISLAND: Whitey Dlugosz Memorial — Bob Grzesiak 256-278-756, Art Mallwitz 256-691, John Burg 261-684, Jeremy Zimmerman 269-675.

LANCASTER: Eagles — Joey Morrone 276-757, Tim Wanat 683, Jim Wood 678, Mike Borodzik 676. Jim Reese Prop Shop — Tim Wanat 299–781, Dan Streer 279–741, Jim Reese 256–694, Jeff Ratajczak 258–690, Len Dobucki 675, Steve Gane 289–772, Greg Voytovich 269–724, Dana Voytovich 724, John Lagree 259-706.

MANOR: JJ Mover’s — Dave Dixon 256-679, Kenneth Goetz 676, Rob Phillips Jr. 259, Mike Noakes 263. Not Just Tonawanda Firemen — Kyle Doody 703, Mike Gullia 252, Keith Greiner 277, Billy Drenko 269.

SPARE TIME: Friday Morning Seniors — Dwayne Pawlowski 245-667, Njerry Sojka 241-658, Jim Denz 246, Fran Barry 239, Dave Bluman 249.

STRIKERS: Dick Baldwin Memorial — Wally Szarletta Jr 290-694, Warren Filer 676, Kevin Sutter 258, Kevin Smith 251, Mike Osieja 250.

TONAWANDA: Ron Smith Automotive — Ron Stacy Jr 246-697, RJ Bracikowski 276-676.Brady Electric — Tom Brady 300-255-768, Mike Weber 269-257-754, Marc Cutting 259-742, Bill Bronson 288-728, Pat Galligan Jr. 258-725, Chris Prezioso 258-695, Andy Short 257-684, Dennis Dellapenta 679, Sal Labarera 258-674, Ray Murphy 663, Jim Daugherty 658, Adam Galligan 658. Engineering Society — Jay Lorich 259-675, Dennis Ressman 278, Ryan Berglund 269, Nino Milone 267, Brian Olkowski 257, Kelly Mann 257-647.

WIMBLEDON: Tuesday Seniors — Dan Kirsch 269-698, Rick Bartoszek 257, John Olivate 254-675, Jim Czuprynski 256, Don Arcara 254. West Seneca Seniors — Ken Beglinger 252, Bill Bond 250-664, Dave Hearn 254-664, Ray Pacer 255-662, Dan Pause 666. Memorial League — Kevin Volker 259-730, Al Christopher 267-728, Connor Lajoy 258-718, Mark Cleary 253-702, Dan Garvin 255-684, John Volker 679. Hot Shots — Joe Scapillato 279, Lou Scapillato 269, Paul Kelly 263, Jack Kurkowiak 254-692. South Buffalo Church — Mike Mancuso 256-734, Tony Kohl 268-725, Jeff Kotowski 264, Jeff Biddlecom 255, Ed Sullivan 686.

300 games

Donald Bock III, his 21st, in a 794 series in A to Z Memorial at Broadway.

Rob Straker, in a 705 series in Suburban Eagles at Broadway.

Jocelyn Stutz-Krempa, her 8th, in an 836 series in Mike Becker Memorial at The Edge.

Tom Brady, in a 768 series in Brady Electric at Tonawanda.

Tom Wesley, in a 761 series in Leo Greenauer Memorial at Kenmore.