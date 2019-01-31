Latest projection puts Bills about $80 million under 2019 NFL cap

The Buffalo Bills are about $80 million under the NFL’s projected salary cap for 2019.

The Bills finished $7.8 million under the cap in 2018 and have opted to roll over that space into 2019, as is allowed under NFL accounting rules and as most teams do every year.

The NFL has not yet set its cap total for 2019. It was $177.2 million for each team, not counting adjustments, in 2018.

The NFL Players Association reported each team’s cap rollover amount on Thursday and stated on its Twitter account that the Bills were the only team not rolling over all of their space from 2018. That prompted the question: Why wouldn’t they?

The NFLPA report on the Bills was inaccurate, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said.

“This is a classic case of somebody getting bad information and not checking their facts,” Beane said.

“The way it works is you can roll over a certain dollar amount or you can roll over a percent. Most teams roll over a percent, which is 100 percent, and that’s what we did.”

The NFLPA Twitter feed later issued a retraction. "We stated that the Bills didn't carry over their entire cap space, that was inaccurate. We've taken down that tweet. Our apologies to the Buffalo Bills."

The Bills rolled over $7.9 million last year.

The NFL usually does not set the exact salary cap total for the upcoming season until early March. That’s when the Bills and the rest of the NFL will find out exactly how much space they have to spend on players for the coming NFL fiscal year. Cleveland ended 2018 at a league-high $56.5 million under the cap, and Atlanta finished a league-low $1.1 million under the cap, the NFLPA reported.

The Bills currently are projected to have the fourth-most cap space in the NFL for 2019.