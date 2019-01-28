Amherst man found guilty in fatal 2017 shooting of roommate's boyfriend

An Erie County Court jury has found an Amherst man guilty in the fatal shooting of his roommate's boyfriend, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 26-year-old Dydisci R. Martin faces 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced March 11 by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Martin remains held without bail.

Martin was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder following a two-week trial. The jury rendered its verdict on Friday after one hour of deliberation, according to the District Attorney's Office.

On July 28, 2017, Martin fatally shot his roommate's boyfriend, Leon "Bruno" Nelson Jr., 48, and hid the body in the basement of the Buffalo home on May Street.