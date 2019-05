ROGERS, William A.

ROGERS - William A. January 15, 2019. Survived by loving family and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at 11:30 AM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com