TCM Big Screen Classics celebrates milestones from 'Oz' to 'Alien' to 'Field of Dreams'

It's time to celebrate. That's the theme of the new Turner Classic Movies Big Screen Classics series with 11 of the 14 films celebrating big anniversaries in 2019 from the 25th anniversary of "The Shawshank Redemption" to the 80th birthday of the all-time favorite "The Wizard of Oz."

Once again, the movies will feature introductions by TCM prime-time host Ben Mankiewicz.

Locally, the movies will be shown at the Regal Elmwood and Transit cinemas. New this year, select screenings will be held at the locally owned Dipson Amherst Theatre (3500 Main St.). Here's a look.

“The Wizard of Oz,” Jan. 27, 29 and 30.

It’s been 80 years since Dorothy first followed the Yellow Brick Road on her way to see “The Wizard of Oz.” Yet the 1939 film remains perennially fresh to each new generation of viewers.

Regal Elmwood and Transit: 2 and 5 p.m. Jan. 27; 7 p.m. Jan. 29; 7 p.m. Jan. 30.

Dipson Amherst Theatre: 5 p.m. Jan. 27.

“My Fair Lady,” Feb. 17 and 20.

This 55th anniversary screening of George Cukor’s Oscar-winning 1964 musical stars Audrey Hepburn.

Regal Elmwood and Transit: 1 and 5 p.m. Feb. 17; 3 and 7 p.m. Feb. 20.

Dipson Amherst: 7 p.m. Feb. 20.

“To Kill a Mockingbird,” March 24 and 27.

Gregory Peck’s Oscar-winning performance as Atticus Finch was named the greatest hero of all time in the American Film Institute’s “100 Heroes & Villains” poll.

Times: 1 and 4 p.m. March 24; noon and 7 p.m. March 27.

“Ben-Hur,” April 14 and 17.

See the William Wyler epic in all its big-screen glory in these 60th anniversary screenings.

Regal Elmwood and Transit: 1 and 6 p.m. April 14; 1 and 6 p.m. April 17.

Dipson Amherst: 6 p.m. April 14.

“True Grit,” May 5 and 8.

John Wayne finally won an Oscar as Rooster Cogburn in this Henry Hathaway’s Western, now marking its 50th anniversary.

Regal Elmwood and Transit 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5; noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.

Dipson Amherst: 4 p.m. May 5.

“Steel Magnolias,” May 19, 21 and 22.

Shirley MacLaine, Dolly Parton, Sally Field and Julia Roberts do some of their best work in this box office hit celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Regal Elmwood and Transit: 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19; 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21; 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22.

“Field of Dreams,” June 16 and 18.

Kevin Costner’s father-son story wrapped around a baseball movie hasn't lost its ability to make men get mushy in the 30 years since its release.

Regal Elmwood and Transit: 1 and 4 p.m. June 16; 4 and 7 p.m. June 18.

Dipson Amherst: 4 p.m. June 16

“Glory,” July 21 and 24.

Another 30th anniversary screening. Cary Elwes, Morgan Freeman, Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington (in his Oscar winning role) star in Civil War drama honoring the heroes of the all-black 54th Regiment of the Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry.

Regal Elmwood and Transit: 1 and 4 p.m. July 21; 4 and 7 p.m. July 24.

Dipson Amherst: 7 p.m. July 24

“Hello, Dolly!,” Aug. 11 and 14.

Fifty years ago, Barbra Streisand took the world by storm in Gene Kelly’s film adaptation of the Broadway comedy.

Regal Elmwood and Transit: 1 and 4 p.m. Aug. 11; noon and 7 p.m. Aug. 14.

Dipson Amherst: 7 p.m. Aug. 14.

“Lawrence of Arabia,” Sept. 1 and 4.

If you haven't seen this David Lean epic on the big screen, you haven't seen it.

Regal Elmwood and Transit: 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1; 1 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Dipson Amherst: 6 p.m. Sept. 4.

“The Shawshank Redemption,” Sept. 22, 24 and 25.

It’s the 25th anniversary of this prison drama based on a short story by Stephen King.

Regal Elmwood and Transit: 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 22; 7 p.m. Sept. 24 and 7 p.m. Sept. 25.

Dipson Amherst: 7 p.m. Sept. 15

“Alien,” Oct. 13, 15 and 16.

Even 40 years after its initial release, the intensity of Ridley Scott’s seminal sci-fi/horror film is as strong as ever - no matter how many times you've seen it.

Regal Elmwood and Transit: 1 and 4 p.m. Oct. 13; 7 p.m. Oct. 15; 7 p.m. Oct. 16.

Dipson Amherst: 7 p.m. Oct. 16

“The Godfather Part II,” Nov. 10, 12 and 13.

Francis Ford Coppola’s film won six Oscars and, on its 45th anniversary, is still considered one of the greatest sequel ever made.

Regal Elmwood and Transit: 3 p.m. Nov. 10; 7 p.m. Nov. 12; 7 p.m. Nov. 13.

Dipson Amherst: 7 p.m. Nov. 10 and 13.

“When Harry Met Sally,” Dec. 1 and 3.

One of the great modern romantic comedies. The Rob Reiner-Nora Ephron film that kicks off the TCM Film Festival in 2019, closes out the Big Screen Classics series.

Regal Elmwood and Transit: 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 1; 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3.

Dipson Amherst: 7 p.m. Dec. 1.