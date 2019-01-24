Day 24: Jan. 24, 2019 - A train crosses Fargo Road in the Town of Pembroke at sunset.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 23: Jan. 23, 2019 - Barren trees punctuate the landscape in snow-covered Soldiers Circle, the hub for Frederick Law Olmsted's Bidwell Parkway, left, Lincoln Parkway, top, and Chapin Parkway, bottom.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 22: Jan. 22, 2019 - The late afternoon sun glistens on the snow covering the tree branches in Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 21: Jan. 21, 2019 - A view of the super blood wolf moon from North Buffalo, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at 11:41 p.m., as the total coverage began. This will be the last total lunar eclipse until May 26, 2021.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 20: Jan. 20, 2019 - A work horse rests in a snow-covered pasture with its canine companion keeping a watchful eye in Fillmore.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 19: Jan. 19, 2019 - A bird of another feather. A white goose shared open ice-free water along the shore of Lake Erie in Silver Creek and was getting along swimmingly with a community of mallard ducks.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 18: Jan. 18, 2019 - Large chunks of ice float in the Buffalo River near Canalside as the sun sets.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 17: Jan. 17, 2019 - Cecelia Schroeder in the orange coat, leads a group on a Senior Stroll through Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Cheektowaga. Schroeder leads the walk every third Wednesday of the month.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 16: Jan. 16, 2019 - Ornate lampposts on the northern plaza of the Buffalo Museum of Science.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 15: Jan. 15, 2019 - The sun sets behind a row of trees at the East Aurora Country Club golf course.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 14: Jan. 14, 2019 - The downtown Buffalo skyline, viewed from Oishei Children's Hospital.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 13: Jan. 13, 2019 - The sun sets behind gazebos on the Outer Harbor.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 12: Jan. 12, 2019 - A rainbow arches over the Niagara River near the American Falls at Niagara Falls State Park.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 11: Jan. 11, 2019 - Ice covered trees surround Indian Falls in Pembroke.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 10: Jan. 10, 2019 - Liberty Building and City Hall are aligned in a view from Clinton Street on the East Side.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 9: Jan. 9, 2019 - The sun sets behind a snow fence on the shore of Lake Erie after a gray day in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 8: Jan. 8, 2019 - Fishermen on the docks at the Small Boat Harbor.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 7: Jan 7, 2019 - Clergy from the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Buffalo led the way to the waters of the Niagara River near Broderick Park to the start of their new year with a blessing of the water.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 6: Jan. 6, 2019 - A basketball makes its way through the hoop in the Cardinal O'Hara High School gymnasium in front of a U.S. flag draped on a nearby wall.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 5: Jan.5, 2019 - Murder Creek flows over Akron Falls in Akron Falls Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 4: Jan. 4, 2019 - The statue representing Commerce atop Old Erie County Hall is juxtaposed with the statue of Lady Liberty atop the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 3: Jan. 3. 2019 - Reflections of trees on Hoyt Lake behind the Buffalo History Museum.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 2 - Jan. 2, 2019 - Niagara Street leading toward downtown Buffalo is bursting with color as night falls on the city.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 1: Jan. 1, 2019 - Fireworks explode behind the Electric Tower as Buffalo welcomes the New Year with a bang.
Western New York is a beautiful place – and each day, Buffalo News photographers will bring you a photo to prove it. Our challenge is to look at things differently, to remind us all to slow down and enjoy our surroundings. Check back each morning to see our favorite image for the day. View the images in full screen for the most impact. – Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
