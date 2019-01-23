No. 1 Lancers rout Mercy; top small school beat Frontier girls

St. Mary’s of Lancaster, the No. 1 ranked large school team in the Buffalo News Girls Basketball Poll chalked up another one-sided victory Wednesday night.

Coach Jason Kline’s Lancers took a 23-point halftime lead and rolled past visiting Mercy, 69-29, for their 16th victory without a loss and extended their Monsignor Martin Association record to 7-0.

"The girls played well, played hard," Kline said. "We put a lot of pressure on them, pushed the tempo, pushed the pace and executed well."

Freshman Shay Ciezki led the Lancers with 19 points. Ava Achtyl and Myla Kline had 10 points each.

No player scored in double-digits for Mercy which came into the game with a 5-4 league record.

Panama (12-1), the No. 1 ranked girls small school team in Western New York, triumphed over Frontier(8-2), the No. 7 ranked large school and first place team in ECIC I, 69-47, at Panama. Kylie Schnars had 25 points to lead Panama.

Fed girls hockey showdown set

The stage is set for the Western New York Girls Ice Hockey Federation showdown Thursday night between FLOP (Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park) and Williamsville for the top seed in the Section VI and Fed playoffs.

Things got lined up for the first-place showdown when FLOP rallied from a 2-1 deficit for a 4-2 triumph over Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew (LID) on Wednesday at Holiday Twin Rinks.

It meant that the winner of the 4:30 p.m. FLOP-Williamsville game at Hamburg Nike will decide the No. 1 seed. FLOP, the defending section and state champion, is 11-1-1 in Fed play and Williamsville (11-2-0). FLOP won the first game between the teams, 2-1, at Amherst Northtown Center. The winner gets top seed, although FLOP could clinch it with a tie or an overtime loss.

Gabby Messing scored two goals and Kathleen Dougherty and Brooke Becker had single tallies for FLOP in Wednesday’s victory. Jessica Carey had two assists while Brin Stworzydlak, Grace Hennigan, Mary Kromer and Abigail Lillis had single helpers. Tori Cottrell made 27 saves for the winenrs.

Jersey Phillips and Hailey Keppner scored for LID, while Jilliam Blas and Alyssa Bashaw had single assists. Dylan Gorski made 21 saves for LID.

Squash title to Nichols

Nichols girls varsity squash team defeated Buffalo Seminary, 7-0, on Tuesday to win the Western New York High School championshipio for the eighth straight year.

The Vikings will compete Feb. 1-3, in the U.S. High School Championships in Hartford, Conn.

The Nichols team ladder: Maureen Foley, Zahra Kahn, Reilly Hamill, Camryn Warren, Ali Stevens, Marisa Warren, Ellie Wyckoff, Laura Franz, Gabi Siren, Alina Khan, Juliette Gurney and Sierra Warren.

Coach Steve Bell’s squad has an 8-1 record for the season against competition from Western New York, Toronto and New England.

Spring to bowl for FDU

Cameron Spring of Allegany-Limestone, a three-time qualifier for the NYSPHSAA state tournament, has signed a National Letter of Intent to bowl at Fairleigh Dickinson (N.J.). Spring was second in the NYSPHSAA championships last March with a total of 1.128 pins (188 average). Spring and the Section VI team placed third overall among 12 teams in sectional competition. FDU is ranked seventh in the nation this season. Among past stars for the Knights are former Maryvale standout Melanie Hannon and current pro star Danielle McEwan of Stony Point.