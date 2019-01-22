Cheektowaga man, 26, charged with manslaughter in strangulation of girlfriend

Sonny Martinez, 26, was charged with manslaughter in the strangulation death of his girlfriend early Saturday in his Cheektowaga home, said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Flynn identified victim as Britney Balbuzoski, 23.

Martinez, who faces one count of second-degree manslaughter, was arraigned Saturday before Cheektowaga Town Court Justice Paul S. Piotrowski.

Authorities charged Martinez with strangling Balbuzoski inside his home on Ivanhoe Road.

Martinez is scheduled in court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday for a felony hearing. He remains jailed without bail.

If convicted, Martinez faces a maximum of 5 to 15 years in prison.