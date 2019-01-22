Buffalo News girls basketball polls (Jan.22)
Brackets indicate first-place votes
*–Indicates tie in voting
Large Schools
Rank School (Class) Record Pts LW
1 St. Mary’s [11] 14-0 110 1
2 Williamsville South (A1) 8-4 97 3
3 Amherst (A2) 10-1 88 2
4 Cardinal O’Hara 10-4 78 4
5 Lake Shore (A2) 9-1 61 5
6 Iroquois (A2) 11-3 45 6
7 Frontier (AA) 8-1 44 7
8 Mt. St. Mary 11-3 27 8
9 Williamsville East (A1) 9-4 20 9
10 Grand Island (A1) 10-3 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Orchard Park (AA) 10, Williamsville North (AA) 5, Hamburg (A1) 3, Sacred Heart 2, Mt. Mercy 2, Lewiston-Porter (A2) 1.
Small Schools
Rank School (Class) Record Pts LW
1 Panama [4] (D) 11-1 65 2
2 Olean [2] (B1) 11-1 57 1
3 Southwestern [1] (B2) 9-5 53 3
4 East Aurora (B1) 11-1 49 4
5 Maple Grove (C2) 10-1 45 6
6 Portville (C1) 11-1 36 5
7 Eden (B2) 11-2 25 7
8 Franklinville (D) 8-4 15 10
9 Frewsburg (C2) 10-2 14 8
10 Ch. Lake (C1) 8-6 11 8
Others receiving votes: Olmsted (B2) 7, Wilson (B2) 4, Springville (B1) 4.
