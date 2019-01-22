Share this article

Buffalo News girls basketball polls (Jan.22)

Published

Brackets indicate first-place votes

*–Indicates tie in voting

Large Schools

Rank School (Class)           Record           Pts      LW

1 St. Mary’s [11]     14-0   110     1

2 Williamsville South (A1)            8-4      97       3

3 Amherst (A2)       10-1   88       2

4 Cardinal O’Hara   10-4   78       4

5 Lake Shore (A2)   9-1      61       5

6 Iroquois (A2)        11-3   45       6

7 Frontier (AA)        8-1      44       7

8 Mt. St. Mary         11-3   27       8

9 Williamsville East (A1)   9-4      20       9

10 Grand Island (A1)         10-3   12       NR

Others receiving votes: Orchard Park (AA) 10, Williamsville North (AA) 5, Hamburg (A1) 3, Sacred Heart 2, Mt. Mercy 2, Lewiston-Porter (A2) 1.

Small Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Pts LW

1 Panama [4] (D)    11-1   65       2

2 Olean [2] (B1)      11-1   57       1

3 Southwestern [1] (B2)   9-5      53       3

4 East Aurora (B1)  11-1   49       4

5 Maple Grove (C2)           10-1   45       6

6 Portville (C1)        11-1   36       5

7 Eden (B2)  11-2   25       7

8 Franklinville (D)               8-4      15       10

9 Frewsburg (C2)    10-2   14 8

10 Ch. Lake (C1)      8-6      11       8

Others receiving votes: Olmsted (B2) 7, Wilson (B2) 4, Springville (B1) 4.

