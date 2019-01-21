WELSH, David J., Sr.

WELSH - David J., Sr. January 17, 2019, of Pendleton, NY. "Coach Dave" coached baseball, softball and hockey for many years. Beloved husband of the late Trudy (nee Dobmeier) Welsh; father of David (Lora), Rory (Kris), Trudy (Robert) Ratajczak, Tim (Lisa), Kelly (Steven) Keelty, Wayne (Kim) and Keith (Melissa); also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; son of the late Redmond and Margaret Welsh; brother of the late Edith Eynon, Fay Menchini, Margaret Pfeffer, Eileen McCrossan and Redmond "Bud" Welsh. Relatives and Friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY(south of County and North French Rds.), Wednesday and Thursday from 4-8 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 10 AM in Good Shepherd Church, Pendleton, NY (please assemble at church).