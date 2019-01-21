UB men’s basketball rises to No. 14 in AP Top 25 poll

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team continues to move up the charts.

The Bulls (17-1, 5-0 MAC) are ranked at No. 14 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday. UB moves up two spots from last week, and the Bulls are tied with Texas Tech. This is the 11th consecutive week the Bulls are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Bulls are 10th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET rankings), released Sunday. The NET is the primary tool used to evaluate and rank teams, and help seed them for the NCAA Tournament.

UB plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Northern Illinois in DeKalb, Ill., then play at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kent State.

The Bulls enter the game Tuesday at Northern Illinois on a six-game winning streak; CJ Massinburg scored 31 points last Friday in a 77-65 win against Eastern Michigan at Alumni Arena.

Tennessee (16-1, 5-0 SEC) is the new No. 1 in this week's Top 25 poll. The Volunteers are No. 1 for the first time in 11 years, after Duke, Michigan and Virginia lost over the weekend.