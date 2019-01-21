This Week in Buffalo: Navigating a frozen tundra

The best advice for this week is probably to stay inside and huddle under several layers of clothing. Buffalo will still have events going on next week, after all.

We kid. The temperatures are expected to rise midweek, and while we might be reluctant to emerge from the warmth of our lairs, there are a handful of steamy events to make it worthwhile.

Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment, 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 in KeyBank Center; runs through Jan. 27. Tickets range from $15 to $75 and may be purchased here.

This icy escapism might be worth brushing your car off. Drift into other worlds with gliding superheroes and princesses, and then try to figure out why Buzz Lightyear would skate instead of flying around the arena. It's also prime season for "Frozen" characters Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff, who should feel right at home in Buffalo. Take the family for one of seven performances.

...

G. Love and Special Sauce, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23 in Tralf Music Hall (622 Main St.). Cost is $35 in advance here.

How long can G. Love and Special Sauce's 25th anniversary tour last? We're going on two years now, as the funky Philadelphia group's Seneca Niagara Events Center stop was also intended to recognize the milestone.

While it's been almost five years since Garrett Dutton, his array of fashionable hats and his bandmates have released new music, the three-piece keeps chugging along, and Buffalo's appetite for rock-soul-blues-etc. may never be satisfied.

Interesting fact: G. Love and Special Sauce actually sells a hot sauce called G. Love's Special Sauce.

...

Pop-up/Unplugged: Catfish and the Bottlemen, doors at 6, show from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23 at Rec Room (79 W. Chippewa St.). Free to attend, but tickets must be won through 103.3 The Edge, either online, listening on-air or running into their promotions staff in person.

Welsh indie rockers Catfish and the Bottlemen were booked by The Edge as an exclusive show for their listeners, and here's the catch: tickets must be won by listening to 103.3 FM and following directions for the giveaway. Expect an intimate show in Rec Room, Buffalo's newest downtown music venue.

Just two weeks ago, the four-piece released "Longshot," a single that marked the band's first new material in three years.

...

Thursday Night Terrors: "Christine," two showings, 7 and 9:35 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 at Amherst Dipson Theatre (3500 Main St.).

The new season of Thursday Night Terrors kicks off with "Christine," a 1983 Stephen King thriller where one of the protagonists is a 1958 Plymouth Fury that suffers from rather extreme blood lust. Join TNT founder Peter Vullo and friends at the usual confines of the Amherst Dipson for the first of five shows this season. The News' Toni Ruberto gives a quick rundown on the quintet.

Read more about the background of Thursday Night Terrors here.

...

PUSH Buffalo's MLK Born Day, 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21 at Grant Street Neighborhood Center (271 Grant St.). Free to attend.

Grapple with the meaning of the holiday with PUSH Buffalo, which hosts a speaker- and performance-driven event to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Refreshments and live music will accentuate the activist-friendly event.

Take a look at Sean Kirst's column on an almost-forgotten Martin Luther King Jr. speech in Buffalo.

...

Central Library Job Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23 at Buffalo & Erie County Public Library (One Lafayette Square). Free to attend.

More than 20 businesses, ranging from Catholic Health to FedEx to Hilbert College, will be on the hunt for new employees at Wednesday's job fair in the Central Library. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes, which we're told are important to securing employment.

...

The Wood Brothers, doors at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at Town Ballroom (681 Main St.). Cost is $25 in advance here or $29 at the door.

There's something heartwarming about the presence of a stand-up bass. Americana band The Wood Brothers, regular visitors to Buffalo, will play a hyped Town Ballroom show that was featured in Mac McGuire's 3 can't-miss shows.

Brothers Oliver and Chris Wood, joined by multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix, have been buoyed by the popularity of 2018's "One Drop of Truth"; their most-recent visit was last summer as an opener for Bruce Hornsby at Artpark.

...

"Medusa Undone," 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 at New Phoenix Theatre on the Park (95 Johnson Park). Cost is $20 general admission, or $15 for student, senior or industry member, here.

Post-Industrial Productions, a new Buffalo theater company, continues its run of "Medusa Undone," based on the mythical Green monster with snakes as locks in her hair. She draws the ire of Poseidon and the envy of Athena, neither of which bode well for her fortunes.

Written by Buffalo's Bella Poynton and directed by Maura Nolan Coseglia, the play touches on intense-and-relevant themes: rape culture, victim blaming and abuse of women. It's promising that PIP has woven in other organizations - like Planned Parenthood, Crisis Services and Compass House - into various parts of the production. Read more in Toni Ruberto's preview.

...

