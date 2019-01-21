Salvatore Jr. seeks OK for new apartments at The Abbey in Clarence
A planned expansion of a retail and housing development in Clarence could win Town Board approval next month.
Russell Salvatore Jr. in 2017 opened his $2.5 million The Abbey project at 6449 Transit Road, with eight apartments, a cycling studio, taco restaurant and clothing store.
Salvatore would add a pair of two-story buildings, with eight luxury apartments. He already has received a variance required because zoning allowed only six apartments there.
The Town Board set a public hearing on the request for Feb. 13. The Planning Board also must approve a final development plan.
Salvatore has agreed to sell a piece of land to the east of the expansion site to homeowners on nearby Old Post Road and Clarherst Drive, as a permanent buffer, said James Callahan, Clarence's director of community development.
