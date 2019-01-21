Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 21, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to golf legend Jack Nicklaus, born on this date in 1940, “The older you get, the stronger the wind gets and it’s always in your face.”

• • •

HEAVEN AND EARTH – “Science and Religion” is the focus of this week’s program in the IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series on Tuesday in the Ring of Knowledge on the main floor of the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo.

The program begins at noon with a Great Courses video on the topic, followed at 12:30 p.m. with a discussion with Jim Guido of WNY STEM Hub, Rev. Richard Augustyn, director of the St. Jude Center and manager of pastoral care and volunteer services at Buffalo General Medical Center, and Larry Brooks, president of the boards of the Western New York Land Conservancy, the St. Vincent de Paul Society’s Buffalo Diocesan Council, and the Pollinator Conservation Association.

Admission is free. You are welcome to bring a lunch. The series is sponsored by the Center for the Study of Art & Architecture; History & Nature.

• • •

TALES TO TELL – Guest speakers are Ruth and Risë Pirinelli of Niagara Falls at the meeting of the Sanborn Area Historical Society at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Sanborn Fire Hall, 5811 Buffalo St., Sanborn. Their presentation is entitled, “The Holy Land: A Trip You Won’t Forget.” Admission is free. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. For more info, visit sanbornhistory.org.

• • •

MIRACLE WORKER – The co-founder of St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, Amy Betros, is guest speaker in a program at 7 p.m. Tuesday sponsored by the Mission and Outreach Team at First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., City of Tonawanda. She will talk about her faith and how she came to start her mission helping the poor on Buffalo’s East Side. It’s free and open to the public.

• • •

SILENT MENACE – The Niagara County Department of Health’s Healthy Neighborhood Program is currently visiting homes in Lockport and offering test kits for radioactive radon gas at no charge. To set up an appointment, call 439-7479.

A technician will place the test cannister, pick it up a few days later and send it in for evaluation. If radon is detected, staff will assist the homeowner in determining what protective measures need to be taken.

Homeowners elsewhere can obtain a radon test kit for $11 from the state Department of Health. An order form is available at health.ny.gov/environmental/radiological/radon/testkit.htm.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Michael Gillis, Jackie Jocko, Elizabeth Lewin, Sherri LaShomb, Mike Runco, John Wall, Lorraine Ferelli, Andrew Yeates Meegan, Gail Burdick, Anne Harkin Sullivan, Diane Pietraszewski, Angela Robins, Michelle Sumbrum, Mary May, Jen Kosmowski, Paul J. Lorefice and Shirley K. Reiser.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.