Niagara Falls man charged with assault after man is injured with knife

A 28-year-old Niagara Falls man was charged with assault Sunday afternoon after another man was sliced with a knife during an apparent domestic dispute at an apartment on Lincoln Place, according to a police report.

The victim told police he drove a woman to the apartment, between Main and Whirlpool streets, around 2:20 p.m. to retrieve some belongings when she got into a fight with a man identified by police as Zain Salleh.

Salleh chased the woman with a knife and grabbed her, which led the victim to try to pull the woman outside, according to the report. After they got outside, the victim noticed a large cut on his arm and drove himself to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he needed stitches.

While police were at the hospital interviewing the victim, Salleh arrived seeking medical attention and was placed under arrest on a charge of second-degree assault, according to the report.