New Niagara Falls fire chief to be sworn in

Joseph Pedulla, a former longtime president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association in the City of Niagara Falls, will take the reins of the Fire Department when he is sworn in as fire chief at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Fire Administration Office, 3115 Walnut Ave.

Pedulla, who is being promoted from captain, is to be paid a base salary of $112,622 a year, according to the 2019 city budget.

He succeeds Thomas Colangelo, who resigned as chief in November after more than six years of service and returned to his former rank as battalion chief. The latter position has a lower base salary but more opportunities for overtime pay than the chief has.

Pedulla was paid a total of $102,334 in 2017, according to seethroughny.net. Colangelo earned $117,945.