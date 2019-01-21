Nearly 3,000 without power in Orchard Park

On a day of bitter cold throughout Western New York, about 3,000 households in Orchard Park were without power.

According to NYSEG's website, 2,944 customers in Orchard Park were without power Monday morning.

Most of the estimated times for the return of service were 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Buffalo Medical Group, which has an office at 3900 North Buffalo Road, posted on its website just before 8 a.m. that its office was without power and that it had canceled all appointments before 11 a.m. at that location. Patients were asked to call to reschedule.

NYSEG services a total of nearly 14,000 customers in Orchard Park.

The company is investigating the cause of the outage.