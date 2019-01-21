More than 13,000 without power in Niagara County

On a morning of bitter cold throughout Western New York, about 13,000 households in Niagara County were without power.

According to National Grid's website, 13,095 customers in Niagara County were without power Monday morning.

The company listed noon as the estimated time that service would be restored.

The towns most affected included Newfane, Royalton, Hartland, Somerset and Wilson.

In total, National Grid services just over 82,000 customers in Niagara County.

The company is investigating the cause of the outage.

Earlier Monday morning, power was out for about 3,000 Orchard Park residents. Power has been restored there, according to NYSEG's website.