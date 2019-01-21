Man robbed after being followed from Family Dollar

A man told Buffalo police he was followed and robbed Sunday night in the First Ward, according to a police report.

The victim told officers he left the Family Dollar on South Park Avenue and Hayward Street shortly after 6 p.m. and was followed about two blocks.

The robber approached him near the intersection of Miami and Alabama streets and asked to use his cellphone, according to the report.

Then the assailant pushed the victim, tore his jacket pocket and took his cellphone and wallet.