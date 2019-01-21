Lovejoy man in serious condition after baseball bat beating

A Lovejoy man suffered a serious head injury after being beaten with a baseball bat on Sunday, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim was rushed into surgery at Mercy Hospital after being attacked on Central Avenue, just north of East Lovejoy Street.

He was listed in serious condition as of Sunday afternoon and an update on his condition was not immediately available Monday.

Police made an arrest, according to the report, but no further detail was provided in the report.