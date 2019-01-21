KOBIS, Sylvia A. "Sally" (Wybieracki)

January 18, 2019. Wife of the late Richard F. Kobis; mother of Rick (Ann), Linda (Pete) Grandits, Nancy Maroney, Mike (Kathy) Kobis and the late Karen (Del) DelSignore; grandmother of Peter (Leeanne), Michael (Nancy), Stephanie (Brian), Carolyn, Erin, Shannon (Eric), Courtney (Cuatro), Jimmy, Ricky (Siobhan), Mathew, Patrick, Connor, Kyle, Sarah, Laura and Jenny; great-grandmother "Babcia" to Mckenna, Hayden, Griffin, Addison and Emma; sister of the late Alfred, Arthur, Albin Wybieracki and Loretta Kasprzak; sister-in-law of Marcie Pinkowski and the late Don Kobis. Friends may call Tuesday from 3-8 PM at the (Buffalo Chapel) Thomas H. McCarthy funeral home, 1975 Seneca St., 825-4454. A Mass of Christan Burial will be held Wednesday at 11 AM at St. Teresa Church (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Teresa church. www.THMcCarthyFH.com