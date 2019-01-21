GRABSKI, Leonard C.

GRABSKI - Leonard C. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest January 19, 2019, beloved husband of the late Joyce (nee Plehinger) Grabski; devoted father of Sherrie Grabski, the late John Sarcinelli and the late Pasquale (Carmela) Sarcinelli; cherished grandfather of Joseph, Michael and Anthony; loving son of the late Chester Grabski and the late Helen (nee Janiga) Grabski; dear brother of Rose (John) Kadziolka, Thomas (Sandra) Grabski and the late Nancy (late Ronald) Banas; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda on Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Grabski was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com