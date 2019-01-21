GIANGRECO, Jeanette (Rosario)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest Janauary 20, 2019 at age 49, beloved wife of 24 years of Kenneth C. Giangreco; devoted mother of Rebecca, Emily and Samuel; loving daughter of Victoria Vazquez and Isfren "Frank" (Lillian) Rosario; dear sister of Kenric "Joel" (fiance Jocelyn) Rosario, Edgar "Eggie" (Saveria) Rosario and Isfren "Frankie" (Krystal) Rosario; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 2-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at The Chapel at CrossPoint, 500 Crosspoint Pkwy., Getzville, on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock. Please assemble at The Chapel. Condolences may be offered online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com