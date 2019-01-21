Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Quinnipiac 55, Canisius 42
Canisius defender Anndea Zeigler draws a charge from Quinnipiac forward Aryn McClure during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Du2019Jhai Patterson-Ricks dribbles against Quinnipiac during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Zhane Irby dribbles around Quinnipiac's Taylor Heard during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Zhane Irby dribbles against Quinnipiac during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius defender Danielle Sanderlin grabs a Quinnipiac rebound during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Du2019Jhai Patterson-Ricks dribbles against Quinnipiac during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Quinnipiac coach Tricia Fabbri gestures to her team.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius coach Scott Hemer during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Tiana Pugh and Quinnipiac's defender Jackenzie De Wees during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Danielle Sanderlin looks to pass against Quinnipiac during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Danielle Sanderlin shoots against Quinnipiac during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Tiana Pugh shoots against Quinnipiac during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Sara Hinriksdottir shoots a free throw against Quinnipiac during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Olivia Vernoon dribbles against Quinnipiac during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Sara Hinriksdottir looks to pass against Quinnipiac during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Zhane Irby shoots against Quinnipiac during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Zhane Irby dribbles against Quinnipiac during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Du2019Jhi Patterson-Ricks dribbles against Quinnipiac during the first half.)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius defenders Zhane Irby and Anndea Zeigler surround Quinnipiac guard Edel Thornton during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius defender Sara Hinriksdottir attempts to block the shot of Quinnipiac forward Brittany Martin during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius defender Danielle Sanderlin grabs a rebound against Quinnipiac during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Anndea Zeigler looks to pass against Quinnipiac during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Sara Hinriksdottir shoots against Quinnipiac during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Maria Welch looks to pass against Quinnipiac during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Du2019Jhai Patterson-Ricks dribbles against Quinnipiac during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Du2019Jhai Patteron-Ricks shoots against Quinnipiac during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius coach Scott Hemer during the second half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius coach Scott Hemer applauds his team.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
More Galleries
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Smiles at G. Love & Special Sauce at the Tralf
Smiles at Catfish and the Bottlemen in Rec Room
Decorators' Show House "before" preview
Schnitzel and Co.: Restaurant review
Lumagination lights up Botanical Gardens
St. Peter's 74, Niagara 72
Smiles at The Wood Brothers in Town Ballroom
Catches of the Week (Jan. 23)
Photo:
1
/ 29
Monday, January 21, 2019
Canisius falls to Quinnipiac by a final score of 55-42 on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the Koessler Center.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Recent Galleries
Share this article